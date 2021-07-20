Ovintiv’s (OVV) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.22. 449,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,598. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.