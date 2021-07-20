Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) versus BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Critical Comparison

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.61 $1.71 million N/A N/A BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17% BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax. The company was founded on September 26, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

