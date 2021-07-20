Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $74.56 million and approximately $392,481.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,437,241 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

