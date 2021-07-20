PAC Global Hits Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.90 or 0.01298015 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.