PACCAR (PCAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

