PAID Network Market Capitalization Hits $16.95 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $913,681.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,719.12 or 1.00187085 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.