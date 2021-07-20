Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBLA. Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 42,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

