Parachute Trading Down 11.5% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $212,747.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

