Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Paramount Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.82 to $0.88 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.