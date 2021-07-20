Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce $59.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 541.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $141.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.97 million to $165.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.26 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $355,543.80. Insiders sold 100,761 shares of company stock worth $1,073,182 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.53.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

