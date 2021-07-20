Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $18.16 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $18.16 or 0.00060943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

