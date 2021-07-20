PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08.

About PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

