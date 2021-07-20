Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group stock traded down $14.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.00. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.16.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

