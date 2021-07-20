Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 3,170,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 546.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.