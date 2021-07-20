Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Down 3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.65. 4,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 2,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

