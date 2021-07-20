Patientory Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $3,059.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00758529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

