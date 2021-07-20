PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Cap of $108.97 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,811.38 or 0.06071334 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $108.97 million and approximately $27.16 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00757243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

