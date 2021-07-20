PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.30.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $294.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

