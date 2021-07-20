Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its Q2 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.80-2.95 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

