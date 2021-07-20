PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Achieves $134,798.93

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $134,798.93 and $54.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00088655 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,774,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,533,857 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

