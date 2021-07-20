PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

