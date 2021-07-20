PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,057 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $166,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

