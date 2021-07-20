PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.