Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Critical Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.41%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.53 $5.19 million $1.05 4.61 Safe Bulkers $198.16 million 1.64 -$12.90 million ($0.24) -13.29

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Safe Bulkers 8.54% 3.24% 1.32%

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

