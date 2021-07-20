Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $602.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $611.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.