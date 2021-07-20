Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $717,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 43.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Square by 109.4% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 5,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Square by 34.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 329.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,051,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,985 shares of company stock worth $239,611,401 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

