Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock opened at $465.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.48. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

