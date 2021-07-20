Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,755 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

