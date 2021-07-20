Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.35.

