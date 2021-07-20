Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

BABA stock opened at $208.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

