Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.