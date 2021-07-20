Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83.

