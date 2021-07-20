Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

IBM stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

