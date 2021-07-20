Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

