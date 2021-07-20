Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in AECOM by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

