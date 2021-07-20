Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,108 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $208.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $565.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.