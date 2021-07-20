Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

