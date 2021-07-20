Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

