Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.