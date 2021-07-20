Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.92. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 5,914 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

