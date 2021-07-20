Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €184.65 ($217.24). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €184.20 ($216.71), with a volume of 338,602 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on RI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

