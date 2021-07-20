Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.06.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

