Peter Alan Cowgill Buys 50,000 Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD opened at GBX 870.20 ($11.37) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 922.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.