Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.92

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.92 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 9510052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.30 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £854.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

