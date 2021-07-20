Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

