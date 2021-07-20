PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.