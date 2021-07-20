PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $281.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $297.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

