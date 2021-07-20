Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Volume Hits $684.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $624,642.28 and approximately $684.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

