Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,840 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up approximately 1.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Popular worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,505. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

