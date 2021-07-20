Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for approximately 2.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 58,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,737. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

